$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $38.53. 3,108,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,853. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

