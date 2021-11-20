Shadows Achieves Market Cap of $8.04 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $275,502.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00219409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00089111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

