Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Bandwidth by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. 457,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

