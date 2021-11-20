Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 662,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,123. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

