Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

FLMMF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,843. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

