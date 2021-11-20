Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Up 46.5% in October

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 5,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.