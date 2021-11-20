Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Up 46.5% in October

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 5,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $15.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
