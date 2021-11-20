Short Interest in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Rises By 50.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the October 14th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PBT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 226,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,018.33% and a net margin of 90.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

