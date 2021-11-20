8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0030 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $933,403.54 and $84,208.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001106 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 89.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

