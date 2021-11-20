Indexed Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $6,425.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00070026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00072570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.80 or 0.07352491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,388.61 or 0.99834023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

