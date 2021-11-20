Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 1,629,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,271. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.