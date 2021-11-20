Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.88. 27,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $562.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

