Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 252 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

