Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 22,145,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,671,295. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.