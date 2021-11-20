Zacks: Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Nokia reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. 21,268,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,499,395. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nokia by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nokia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Nokia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

