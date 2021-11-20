Ratecoin (XRA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $72,796.57 and $11.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.