Maker (MKR) Market Cap Hits $3.07 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $146.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $3,101.82 or 0.05214260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00219720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00089181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 990,577 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.