Short Interest in Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Drops By 31.3%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Corvus Gold stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,501. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $407.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

