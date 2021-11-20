Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Expands By 37.1%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of IEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.49. 244,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

