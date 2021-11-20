iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 45.5% in October

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 5,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

In other news, CFO Tracy Curley purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

