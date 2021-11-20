Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,467. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $659,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

