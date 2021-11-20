Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.
NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,467. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $659,000.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.