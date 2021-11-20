Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $56.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $47.88. 4,632,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,283. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.