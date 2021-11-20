Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report sales of $19.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.65 million to $20.77 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $12.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.70. 73,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,793. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $118.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,921. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

