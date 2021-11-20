Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,823. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,181,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

