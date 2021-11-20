Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 435,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 176.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.