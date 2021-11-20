Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PRGO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,492. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

