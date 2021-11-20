Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.40. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLDN. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 22,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,759. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $532.66 million, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Willdan Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Willdan Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Willdan Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

