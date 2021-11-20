Upfiring Hits Market Cap of $5.47 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 221.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $356.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.54 or 0.00394748 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001315 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.14 or 0.01153146 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

UFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

