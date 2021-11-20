Savix (SVX) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,274.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Savix has a total market cap of $246,362.32 and $6,274.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00007163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00219409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00089111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 128,843 coins and its circulating supply is 57,891 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SVXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.