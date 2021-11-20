ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,631.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $5,631.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00300718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00161224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00100618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

