Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $602,113.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,357.79 or 0.07334481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,369.77 or 0.99923654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

