Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $20,037,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

