648 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $57.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

