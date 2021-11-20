Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

