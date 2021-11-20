Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Shares of FICO traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.51. 593,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,713. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $352.73 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

