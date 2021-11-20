Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in October

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.5 days.

PAFRF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

