Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 35.2% in October

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 291,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Novonix has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

