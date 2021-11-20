Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Rises By 25.8%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 738,700 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 587,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.83. 698,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,328. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a one year low of $318.19 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.02 and a 200 day moving average of $384.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 687.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.