Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

EPM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 274,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,305. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.