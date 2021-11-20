Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,594. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.