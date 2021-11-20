Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $50.03 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Strike has a total market cap of $151.54 million and $4.43 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $50.03 or 0.00084208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,357.79 or 0.07334481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,369.77 or 0.99923654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,028,812 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.