Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $82.18 million and $43.51 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.27 or 0.07409337 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00085146 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00079303 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,910,514 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,482 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.