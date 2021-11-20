Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of research firms have commented on SWIR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. 148,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.14. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.