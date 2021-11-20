Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT at $19.79

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $18.17. 148,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $676.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

