Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €59.30 ($67.39).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHL shares. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching €66.38 ($75.43). The company had a trading volume of 928,575 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 12-month high of €67.14 ($76.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

