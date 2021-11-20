VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $165.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $120.55. 2,720,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,492. VMware has a one year low of $119.51 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.