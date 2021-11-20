-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 362,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 83,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.