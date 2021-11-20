Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declines By 30.2%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 14th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.20. 21,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,436. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $457.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMBK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

