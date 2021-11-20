Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Decreases By 34.8%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SFBC stock remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $109.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.96. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

In related news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.