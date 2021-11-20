Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 14th total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRHC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

