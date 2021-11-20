Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €58.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.94 ($66.98).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ETR BOSS traded down €1.34 ($1.52) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €56.02 ($63.66). The company had a trading volume of 719,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €25.27 ($28.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.23.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

